East Vilas Road reconstruction starts soon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Roads is starting a $5 million improvement project on East Vilas Road.

The county said the project will result in a complete rebuild of East Vilas Road between Crater Lake Avenue and Foothill Road, as the current road base is causing “significant” pavement failure.

The project will result in several closures throughout the summer. The first, which begins on June 27 and lasts for four weeks, will affect East Vilas from McLoughlin Drive to Foothill Road.

Once completed, crews will move to the west end of the project, closing the section from McLoughlin Drive to Crater Lake Avenue for one month.

Drivers are being told to use a detour around the construction area via Corey Road. Residents who live on the road will still be able to access their homes.

The county pointed out that the closures will not impact the heavily-traveled section of East Vilas between Highway 62 and Table Rock Road north of the Rogue Valley-Medford International Airport.

“The improvements will make for a safer road for those on foot, on bike, and in vehicles. We are excited for the project to be complete,” said Roads and Parks Director Steve Lambert. “There is no good time for road construction and closures, but a little inconvenience this summer will result in much-needed improvements in the long run.”

Project details and construction updates can be found at http://jacksoncounty.org/roads