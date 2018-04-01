Easter Bunny visits southern Oregon for Easter egg hunts

ASHLAND, Ore.– It was a busy day for the Easter Bunny, bouncing around southern Oregon to attend as many Easter egg hunts as he could.
In Ashland, he made a quick stop to say hello to families and was greeted by some adoring fans. For one young resident, the Easter Bunny represents what she loves most about the holiday.
“Because it’s the holiday of bunnies,” said Willa Naumann.
As part of Easter celebrations, hundreds of families gathered in Lithia Park in Ashland for the Rotary Club’s 6oth annual Easter Egg Hunt.
“It’s just a wonderful thing to see everybody come together, be happy, have fun, celebrate the meaning of Easter and family life in the valley,” said Elisabeth Zinser, president of Rotary Club of Ashland.
With over 260 dozen eggs, the Easter Bunny had his work cut out for him. But families were enjoying his efforts.
“Loving it,” said Dan Janiak. “It’s great to see the community come together and all the kids play around in the beautiful sunshine.”
For some of the children like Naumann, it wasn’t about being outside or the treats that come with the holiday.
“I’m not gonna get any of the candy because I mostly focus on the eggs,” she said.
Members of the Rotary Club of Ashland say it’s a delightful way to bring everyone together.
“It’s wonderful to see so many people coming out to this event and enjoy it in the spirit of which Ashland and Rotary gives it,” said Pete Belcastro, a former president of the club.
The Easter Bunny spent the earlier part of the day visiting children in Josephine County where he helped set up an Easter egg hunt in Grants Pass. Over 8,000 eggs were hidden around Riverside Park for children to find.