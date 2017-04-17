Home
Easter celebration in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore., — Even in the rain, hundreds of people were out at an Easter celebration in Grants Pass.

The event at Troon Winery had all sorts of fun and games for the whole family.

While adults could enjoy a glass of wine, kids could dye eggs, jump in bounce house, or get their face painted.

“The wine is great, you know they got every event for kids. they have ever bouncer, and fun activity for the children.” said Chris Pierce.

There were also Easter egg hunts, games and food trucks.

The event was just one of many happening around the region today.

