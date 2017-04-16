Home
Easter Egg hunts across the valley

Easter Egg hunts across the valley

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore., — It’s Easter weekend! And that means Easter egg hunts are happening all over the Rogue Valley.

There were hunts all morning in Eagle Point, Phoenix, Central Point and Medford.

The Medford Kiwanis Club hosted its 76th annual hunt at Pear Blossom Park.

Kids of all ages took part in the fun, picking up 10,000 pieces of candy.

But for some kids, the egg hunt isn’t the best part of Easter.

“Probably like waking up in the morning and like going out and see what you got or something.” said Kate Lydon.

“Presents. Presents? Do you think you’ll get some good presents this year? Yeah.” said Paige Woitte.

Of course the Easter bunny also made an appearance to take pictures and hand out balloons.

If you missed out on an Easter egg hunt today, the Ashland Rotary is hosting one tomorrow at 1 pm in Lithia Park.

Nicole Stein

NBC5 News Weekend anchor and reporter Nicole Stein was born and raised in Orange County, California.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Mass Communications. While at Arizona State, Nicole was a reporter for Cronkite News on Arizona PBS8 and interned for three local radio stations.

When she isn’t reporting, Nicole enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as dancing, reading and traveling.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics