Easter Egg hunts across the valley

Medford, Ore., — It’s Easter weekend! And that means Easter egg hunts are happening all over the Rogue Valley.
There were hunts all morning in Eagle Point, Phoenix, Central Point and Medford.
The Medford Kiwanis Club hosted its 76th annual hunt at Pear Blossom Park.
Kids of all ages took part in the fun, picking up 10,000 pieces of candy.
But for some kids, the egg hunt isn’t the best part of Easter.
“Probably like waking up in the morning and like going out and see what you got or something.” said Kate Lydon.
“Presents. Presents? Do you think you’ll get some good presents this year? Yeah.” said Paige Woitte.
Of course the Easter bunny also made an appearance to take pictures and hand out balloons.
If you missed out on an Easter egg hunt today, the Ashland Rotary is hosting one tomorrow at 1 pm in Lithia Park.