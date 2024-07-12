Eastern Oregon’s Cow Valley Fire explodes to more than 70K acres overnight

MALHEUR COUNTY, Ore. – The Cow Valley Fire burning just east of Ironside has grown by more than 50,000 acres overnight.

According to the fire’s official Facebook page, Thursday night the fire was estimated at 20,000 acres – on Friday it is being mapped at 73,828 acres.

The fire, which burning on private and public lands on the north side of Highway 26, is moving toward the Malheur Reserve. Officials also say the fire is threatening 30 to 50 homes in the Brogan area.

The Vale Bureau of Land Management District says gusty winds, triple-digit temperatures, and low humidity have caused substantial fire growth overnight.

Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act as of Friday morning and the Oregon State Fire Marshal has already started mobilizing several task forces to the area.

“The weather conditions we are seeing across Oregon are extremely concerning. The forecast over the weekend for much of Eastern Oregon will not be doing us any favors,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The state has seen numerous human-caused wildfires over the last few weeks, and I am asking everyone to be careful and aware of the extreme fire conditions, especially with lightning in the forecast.”

An evacuation center has been set up at the Malheur County Fairgrounds and evacuation notices will be issued be the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was first reported Thursday, it’s cause is under investigation.

Due to smoke from several fires, Oregon DEQ issued an air quality advisory Friday for southern Klamath and Lake counties, as well as for parts of Harney, Malheur, Wasco, and Sherman counties. This advisory is expected to last through Monday.

