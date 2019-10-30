Easy Fire prompts evacuations in Simi Valley, California

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KNBC) – A new brush fire near a presidential library in California forced residents nearby to evacuate.
The Easy Fire sparked early Wednesday morning in the hills of Ventura County.
Large flames and dark clouds of smoke made it impossible to see at times.
The 400-acre fire is located near residential homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Evacuations are in effect for those residents nearby.
Firefighters are attacking the easy fire on ground and by air, using water drops to douse flames.
The fire comes during the windiest time of the season, possibly the decade.
No word on how much of the fire has been contained.