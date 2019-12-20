Ebola vaccine approved in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The FDA has approved the first ever Ebola vaccine in the country.
Ervebo was developed by Merck and protects against the strain that has been the most common cause of outbreaks.
Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with blood, body fluids and tissues of infected people or wild animals.
Cases in the U.S. are very rare and those have been the result of people becoming infected during international travel or from health workers caring for Ebola patients.
The vaccine was approved by the European Union last month.