Affordable housing funding included in 2018 spending bill

Affordable housing funding included in 2018 spending bill

Medford, Ore. — Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden are working to bring more money into Oregon to help with the housing crisis many rural areas are experiencing. The Senators are addressing affordable housing needs in the 2018 spending bill.

“The nation is facing its biggest housing affordability crisis in decades, with rents dramatically outpacing incomes,” Merkley said. “Every family deserves a decent home in a decent community, and while much more needs to be done, this bill is an important stride in the right direction.”

The bill includes the following assistance:

  • $1.345 billion to provide rent subsidies for low- and very low-income rural households in rural areas
  • $10 million for the Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program
  • $5 million for the Rural Capacity program
  • $3.3 billion to help develop quality affordable housing
  • $40 million to provide 5,100 new rental assistance vouchers for homeless veterans
  • $2.5 billion to support rapid re-housing, permanent supportive housing, and other crisis response programs for people struggling with homelessness
  • $2.1 billion to Continuum of Care
  • $3.6 million to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness

“The need for a remodel of America’s housing policy is clear when families in Oregon and nationwide are struggling to pay rising rents and save enough for a first mortgage,” Wyden said. “This legislation provides the tools to work on that remodel by solidifying the foundation of support for housing in our country.”

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

