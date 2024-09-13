Amazon in Central Point opened and running

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Amazon warehouse in Central Point, that has been in the works for quite some time, is up and running. Amazon bought the land next to Costco in Central Point last July.

The city’s public works department says the warehouse opened up in mid-August and its initial operations have started. Different services will be offered, including ways to expedite deliveries. The department said you can expect to see more amazon delivery vans around town and is hoping this will create more local job opportunities.

Parks & Public Works director for Central Point, Matt Samitore said,

“We now have Costco; we have FedEx and now we have Amazon. There’s been a lot of synergy of additional businesses that are looking to relocate to that area just to be in and around those services and so it’s exciting from a standpoint of economic generation.”

Amazon representatives said there will soon be more information on what else will be offered from the warehouse.

