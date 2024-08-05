Ashland’s “Homeless Services Master Plan” to Help Solve Growing Crisis

ASHLAND, Ore. – The city of Ashland is taking a proactive stance against its escalating homelessness crisis. “The Homeless Services Master Plan” developed by a dedicated subcommittee over several months, offers a detailed analysis of the current situation and proposes a range of solutions.

The plan highlights the increasing number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Ashland, particularly among youth and older adults. It also underscores the lack of adequate shelter and housing options, with a significant gap between the number of people in need and the available beds. The plan emphasizes the need for a multi-pronged approach that includes increased access to basic necessities, expanded mental health and addiction treatment services, and a greater focus on affordable housing development.

Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham expressed optimism about the plan’s potential impact and how the data is already being used, “This assessment is particularly well timed because our ad-hoc committee that is working to develop the facility plan for the 2200 Ashland Street site is already using this assessment…between what we are doing immediately and that wider county wide strategic planning process, I think we are going to see some very good use come out of this report from this committee.”

The plan also calls for increased collaboration between various stakeholders, including government agencies, non-profit organizations, and community members. It stresses the importance of data collection and analysis to inform decision-making and measure the effectiveness of interventions. The plan’s recommendations are expected to guide the city’s future investments in homeless services and shape its efforts to address the issue. The City Council will now review the plan and decide on the next steps.

You can read the full plan HERE

