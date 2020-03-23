Gov. Kate Brown reportedly prepping ‘stay at home’ order

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown is reportedly preparing a stay at home order for the state as people continue to violate her non-legally binding advice regarding COVID-19.
Willamette Week reports the order forbids nonessential gatherings, no matter the size. According to a draft, it does allow people to go outside to recreate but they must stay 6 feet away from others.
Nonessential businesses will be shut down, but the order will probably allow certain offices to stay open with employees working from home if possible.
Violating the final order will be a Class C misdemeanor.
