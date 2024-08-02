Governor Tina Kotek Grand Opening of New Spirit Village

MEDFORD, Ore. – Governor Tina Kotek joined community leaders and residents today for the grand opening of new spirit village.

The governor cut the ribbon on the unique affordable housing community primarily serving families displaced by the Almeda wildfire and first-time homebuyers.

Developed by Barry and Kathryn Thalden and built by Outlier Construction, the housing represents a significant step in addressing the ongoing housing crisis in Southern Oregon and displacement from wildfires.

The governor and first lady were able to tour the initial 4 units built and furnished in what will be a 6.1 acre lot of 87 homes in the coming years.

The Governor highlighted the importance of affordable housing initiatives in the state’s recovery from recent natural disasters and her administration’s commitment to expanding housing options for all Oregonians. “Well what’s great about New Spirit Village it does provide hope that there is a pathway to home ownership. Building homes by being really thoughtful about how to keep the cost down. Having a land trust model where there’s always going to be long term affordability. You build equity, but when you sell it, somebody else will have that affordable starter home too. It’s a giving back that is really important. When you see these homes, people are going to be really excited.”

The homes will be connected to Lewis Park and also feature a playground and community gardens.

Outlier Construction hopes to have the first 20 homes ready by the end of the year.

You can check out information and the future plans for New Spirit Village HERE

