Medford’s historic Woolworth building up for sale

MEDFORD, Ore. – An iconic building in downtown Medford is up for sale. The Woolworth building is now available to purchase for just under $4 million.

Built in 1911, this four-story building has been a cornerstone of the community, housing businesses from furniture manufacturing to a popular department store. In recent years, it has served as a hub for professional offices, showcasing a mix of legal, medical, and service-oriented businesses.

The building went through many transformations adding an art deco-inspired interior featuring wood-stained doors and patterned floor coverings.

In 1998 the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Realtors tell NBC5 News it currently has an occupancy rate of 98%.

