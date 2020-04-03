Pacific Power donates $250k during COVID-19 pandemic

SALEM, Ore. – Pacific Power is donating a quarter-million dollars to community service organizations in Oregon, Washington and California.
According to Pacific Power, the $250,000 will help provide free meals for kids and support small businesses that care for seniors.
“Food banks and other critical organizations serve the most vulnerable populations in our communities and are under tremendous strain,” said Stefan Bird, president and CEO. “The Pacific Power Foundation is committed to supporting vital community organizations that depend and survive on contributions like this.”
The money will go to agencies including the Oregon Food Bank, Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, Portland Rescue Mission, Oregon Energy Fund, Salvation Army divisions in California and Washington and the Northwest Community Action Center.
“Oregon families are facing the triple crisis of public health, closed schools and lost wages during this pandemic,” said Annie Kirschner, executive director for Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon. “Though many of us have to stay home, we are still coming together to make sure everyone has enough food to eat. We’re grateful to partners like Pacific Power for responding quickly to help make sure our neighbors, especially those most vulnerable across the state, are connected to resources.”