Public invited to weigh in on the latest Oregon Wildfire Hazard Map draft

SALEM, Ore. – Community members weighed in Wednesday on the latest Oregon Wildfire Hazard Map.

The series of meetings taking place Wednesday and Thursday give property owners a chance to voice their opinions over the latest draft of the of the map.

Most of the comments Wednesday morning expressed concern over the high hazard designation of their properties and how they could appeal to ODF.

Eric Krueger, a federal firefighter for 32 years and a representative of Rocky Point Fire and EMS near Klamath Falls, was concerned with how data was collected.

“A lot of it just doesn’t make sense. They explain they used local fire experts, yet I was never contacted nor was Rocky Point contacted. Without putting boots on the ground and coming and talking to people and seeing actually seeing, getting out of the vehicle and walking around the property we can’t be very accurate,” Krueger said.

Krueger also says there are many people in his community that will be appealing the designation of their property.

Deputy Chief of Policy with ODF Tim Holschbach explained that each property owner in a high hazard area will receive an information packet and appeal form.

The new draft can be viewed on the Oregon Explorer webpage or for more information visit the Oregon State University website.

Comments or concerns with the map can be sent to [email protected] until 5 p.m. on August 15.

Community members can also join the last Zoom meeting for comment on August 1 at 6 p.m.

