Edenvale Winery holds special Music and Mimosas for Father’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore. – It was Father’s Day Sunday and events were held all over the valley to celebrate Dad’s big day.

At Edenvale Winery in Medford they held a special edition of their Music and Mimosas concert series.

Every weekend through Labor Day, Edenvale Winery hosts a Sunday brunch with live music and a special menu at their outdoor tasting room.

Guests for Father’s Day were treated to the singer-songwriter stylings of Rick Millward.

The full summer line-up for Music and Mimosas is available at Edenvale Winery’s website.

