Education for ‘bear problems’ in Ashland

Ashland police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are teaming up to solve Ashland’s bear problems. ODFW said there are two main issues, garbage cans left on the curb and newcomers to town, who don’t know what attracts bears.
When bears become used to humans, it can be dangerous for us and for them.
“You got this city that flows almost seamlessly up into the forest and provides a perfect opportunity for bears to come and possibly cause conflict with a large number of people,” said Mathew Vargas with ODFW.
ODFW biologists are working to educate people on how to keep bears safe, by reducing the elements that make them habituated.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!