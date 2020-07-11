Home
Education for ‘bear problems’ in Ashland

Education for ‘bear problems’ in Ashland

Local News , , ,

Ashland police and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are teaming up to solve Ashland’s bear problems. ODFW said there are two main issues, garbage cans left on the curb and newcomers to town, who don’t know what attracts bears.

When bears become used to humans, it can be dangerous for us and for them.

“You got this city that flows almost seamlessly up into the forest and provides a perfect opportunity for bears to come and possibly cause conflict with a large number of people,” said Mathew Vargas with ODFW.

ODFW biologists are working to educate people on how to keep bears safe, by reducing the elements that make them habituated.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »