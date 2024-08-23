Back to school tips for parents and community members

MEDFORD, Ore.- Elementary schools in the Medford School District are back in session this Monday and some district staff members have advice for parents and community members to be aware of going into fall.

It’s important to get kids into a routine before school starts by getting them used to earlier bed times, putting a backpack and shoes by the door to relieve morning stress and practicing pickup routes.

For people that don’t have kids in the district, be aware of kids walking to school or crossing the street in school zones whether you’re walking or driving.

Staff said kids will be stressed and tired on the first day, and you can help them by doing things like having a visual routine while getting ready and showing them which doors to go through once they get to school.

Abraham Lincoln Elementary Primary Maps Teacher, Lizbeth Melendez, says, “those stresses that come that first week, and also as teachers, we’re super understanding, we’re flexible, we understand, we’re gonna accommodate as much as we can to make sure it’s an easy smooth transition, not for the child only, but for the parents.”

As a reminder, schools in the Medford School District provides students with school supplies, all you have to send your kid to school with is a backpack and a water bottle.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.