Grants Pass School District 7 is offering FREE preschool

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass School District 7 has partnered with Southern Oregon Education Service District to offer free preschool this coming school year.

Unlike public schools, early learning programs do not receive funds from the state, they rely on grants and donations. This program can accommodate 36 children and is inclusive with children with disabilities.

Free preschool is offered to four and five-year-olds living in school district 7. The first-year program will host a morning and afternoon session four days a week. The preschool classroom is located at Highland Elementary School.

“I think this is every educator’s dream to be able to continue to go upstream and offer services for families that don’t have services. Any family that wants to apply is welcome to apply,” said Annie Blanchard, Early Childhood Coordinator for the Grants Pass School District.

Research shows children that attend early learning programs have a higher graduation rate.

Parents can apply at grantspass.k12.or.us/early-learning.

Selection for the free preschool program will be through a lottery system.

