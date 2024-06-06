Jackson Elementary rolls out the red carpet for students’ final day.

MEDFORD, Ore. – Thursday was the last day of school at Jackson Elementary and staff rolled out the red carpet to celebrate the end of the year for students.

Bubbles were in the air as teachers said farewell by lining up outside the main entrance, waving and high fiving students as they left the school to embrace the hot summer ahead of them.

It was bittersweet for some like Third Grade Teacher, Amanda Klosterman, who has been a teacher with Jackson Elementary for nine years. “It’s just great to see them grow and move onto their next chapter in life,” Klosterman said, “and just really being a part of the process with them. To move them forward is really inspiring.”

Teachers and faculty were just as happy as students and could be seen dancing and giving hugs.

Klosterman has message to her students as they leave for the summer. “Keep on reading, all through the summer. Just keep shining bright with your smiles and making a good impact on the world.”

