Jacksonville students take to the stage at Britt Pavilion

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Festival season had a soft launch on May 23 in Jacksonville.

To kick off the 2024 season Jacksonville Elementary students put on their own musical performance.

Fourth and fifth grade students took to the stage at the Britt Pavilion at 10 a.m. for the underwater musical adventure, “Finding Nemo Jr.”

Many late nights were spent by parents and families of the students constructing the sets and costumes.

“Today they are doing ‘Finding Nemo Jr.’ and its a musical performance of our fourth and fifth grade students,” said Jacksonville Elementary Principal Shelly Inman. “Our wonderful music teacher Wendy Staneck has been rolling these shows for about 36 years.”

The Britt Festival season officially starts June 7.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.