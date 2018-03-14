Home
Online movement encourages students to ‘walk up, not out’

Online movement encourages students to ‘walk up, not out’

Education Local Politics Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — High school students across the country were involved in a planned walk out on Wednesday, but some people are starting a new movement online; It’s encouraging students to walk up, instead of walking out.

The students are encouraged to walk up to other kids who are alone, and invite them to their lunch table, or ask to be their partner in a class activity.

The walk up movement also includes teachers, and suggests students thank them, or just tell they they’re doing a good job.

Case workers with the Maslow Project have heard of the movement through students. They say it’s similar to what they encourage their young clients to do.

“Not being afraid to go and be friends with somebody who might not be the exactly same as you, and being that strong person to say, you know, welcome into our school, or to our table of friends, or to be open and to be caring and encouraging friendships across differences,” Fallon Stewart said,

The Maslow Project also encourages students who witness bullying to step in and put a stop to it.
They say bystanders are the ones with the most power in that situation, and most of the time, can make a difference.

Similarly, the walk up movement aims to bring people together. It also encourages people to “Just be nice.”

Natalie Weber

Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.

Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.

Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.

Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics