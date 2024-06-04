Students in White City learn to load and fire Civil War cannon

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Students from White Mountain Middle School had the chance to step back in time to the Civil War era with a working cannon demonstration Monday.

Reenactors from the Northwest Civil War Council Artillery Brigade gave demonstrations where the students got to play the part of Civil War artillery soldiers.

Thomas Warrick, the Artillery Brigade Commander and Colonel of the Northwest Civil War Council of reenactors says, “I think it is really important because the kids do a lot better with hands on, smelling and feeling. It sticks with them more than just a book.”

Warrick says they usually do demonstrations in the Willamette Valley for around 15 schools per year, but for the first time, they got to come down to Southern Oregon and teach kids at the middle school. He says it is important not to glorify the war, but to show children the hardships and danger of being a soldier during the Civil War.

The Northwest Civil War Council holds reenactments throughout the year. You can learn more at the official website.

