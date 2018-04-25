Educational outreach announced for new medical marijuana rules

SALEM, Ore. – In an effort to help medical marijuana growers understand new state requirements, the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program will embark on an educational “roadshow.”
During the months of May and June, OMMP and Oregon Liquor Control Commission representatives will travel throughout the state to help medical marijuana growers understand new reporting and tracking requirements.
The outreach sessions will also review grow site requirements and how to use the state’s Cannabis Tracking System and the Oregon Medical Marijuana Online System.
Sessions will be held locally at the Grants Pass Library on C Street during the following dates and times:
- May 16, 10-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2 p.m., 3:30-5 p.m.
- May 17, 10-11:30 a.m., 12:30-2 p.m.
Other OMMP outreach sessions are scheduled as follows:
- May 3, 2-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m., Columbia Center, 375 S. 18th St., St. Helens
- May 4, 9-10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2-3:30 p.m., Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St., Room 1B, Portland
- May 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2-4:30 p.m., Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE, Albany
- May 8, 9-10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2:30-4 p.m., Cherry Avenue Training Center, 3414 Cherry Ave. NE, Ste. 150, Keizer
- May 10, noon to 1:30 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m., 6-7:30 p.m., Tillamook County Library, 1716 3rd St., Tillamook
- May 11, 9:30-11 a.m., noon to 1:30 p.m., Tillamook County Library, 1716 3rd St., Tillamook
- May 10, 6-8 p.m., Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St., Room 1B, Portland
- May 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2-3:30 p.m., Portland State Office Building, 800 NE Oregon St., Room 1A, Portland