Educators address generational gap in 9/11 education

ORADELL, N.J. (WNBC) – Teachers are finding ways to teach current high school students about the 9/11 terror attacks many of who weren’t even born yet when the towers fell.
River Dell High School in Oradell, New Jersey took students to the 9/11 Museum in New York City.
The plan was pioneered by the school’s social studies supervisor Lisa Torres. She worked with 9-11 family members to develop a curriculum.
Additionally, educators took special training at the museum to re-learn the timeline of events.
Torres said many teachers still have some kind of personal connection to the events.
Three former River Dell students lost their lives in the attacks.
Torres said, “You’re teaching 9/11 almost like you would any other event. It’s becoming kind of a World War II or a Vietnam War. However, the teachers themselves—most of them—have an experience, a personal connection to the event.”
Student Max Pedalino said, “It kind of hit me hard, like, how so many lives were changed by it and how massive of an attack it was.”
Teacher Dawn Rivas explained, “I actually went three times before I brought the kids, because I wanted to get the lay of the land, I wanted to make sure that I would have my emotions in check.”