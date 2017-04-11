Egypt under state of emergency following church attacks

Tanta, Egypt (CNN) – The Egyptian parliament approved a three-month nationwide state of emergency Tuesday.
That comes two days after the deadly attacks on two Coptic Christian churches in Tanta and Alexandria.
At least 28 people were killed in Tanta and 17 more in Alexandria, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Health.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for the state of emergency hours after the
Palm Sunday attacks.
Meanwhile, ISIS claimed responsibility for both attacks on the same day.
According to a statement on the parliament’s official website, the state of emergency is intended to protect the lives of civilians as well as protect private and public property.