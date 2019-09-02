Eight dead, 22 wounded in Texas shooting spree

ODESSA, Texas (NBC News) – A gunman and seven victims are dead after a shooting rampage Saturday in Odessa, Texas.
The gunman has been identified as 36-year-old Seth Ator.
A state trooper pulled Ator over on Interstate 20 Saturday. Ator opened fire, and took off on a ten-mile shooting spree, targeting people at 15 different locations.
At one point, Ator killed a letter carrier and stole her van to continue the attack.
Shauna Saxton came face-to-face with the killer and lived.
“I feel so lucky that wasn’t hurt, and I’m so sad inside because I knew what was coming toward people and I couldn’t help them,” she says.
More than 20 survivors are being treated for gunshot wounds, including a 17-month-old girl who was shot in the mouth.
Police caught up with the shooter at a movie theater and killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
