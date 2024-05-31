Eight new hotels being developed in Medford area

MEDFORD, Ore.– Eight new hotels are in the process of being built or developed in the Medford area and city officials expect tourism to increase in the coming years.

Two new hotels and a drive through coffee stand are in the works on Barnett Road in front of Fred Meyer.

Right now, it’s a vacant lot, but future plans show the dried grass and dirt will soon be replaced with two four-story hotels.

Medford Mayor Randy Sparacino said the growing population in the Rogue Valley is attracting lots of hotels to the area.

Sparacino said, “there’s also another hotel that’s been approved on Lawnsdale which is just across the freeway. We also have two additional hotels that are in the planning phases out on Highway 62.”

Sparacino hopes Rogue X will drive more tourists through the area by hosting sporting events.

The newly built facility is set to host the World Cornhole Championships in 2027.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.