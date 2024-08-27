Eight people detained during raids at 2 illegal marijuana grows

POWERS, Ore. – Eight people were detained during an authorized raid at two black-market cannabis grow sites in Coos County earlier this month.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was served at a residence where police believed there to be an illegal marijuana grow operation just off South Powers Road.

Officers seized 18 marijuana plants, several pounds of dried marijuana, over one pound of suspected meth, and nine guns.

William R. Smith, 65, was arrested and faces several marijuana charges as well as four counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Also at the location, 67-year-old Kurt A. Lively and multiple others were detained.

During the search, police learned of another illegal grow within the City of Powers. At the second location, officers found 25 marijuana plants and detained 71-year-old Fred R. Fry in connection.