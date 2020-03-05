Home
Elder care facilities taking precaution after coronavirus outbreak in Washington state

Across Washington state, 10 people have died from the novel coronavirus. Several are patients from a Seattle area nursing home, which has prompted elder care facilities in the Rogue Valley to take precautions.

Local retirement facilities and nursing homes we spoke with didn’t want to go on camera but say they are doing everything they can to get ready in the event of an outbreak.

Some are having staff wipe down handrails, doorknobs, and countertops on a regular basis.

If staff members are not feeling well, they are asking them to stay home or wear a mask. Other facilities are posting signs asking friends or relatives not to visit their loved ones if they’re feeling ill.

That also goes for applying for a job.

One local facility tells us it’s not allowing anyone to interview for a job until the coronavirus is no longer a concern.

