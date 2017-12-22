Elderly couple caught with 60 pounds of pot in Nebraska

YORK, Neb. (NBCNC) – An elderly couple in York, Nebraska was busted for transporting 60 pounds of marijuana.
The York County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the couple earlier this week for failing to signal and crossing the center line.
As police got closer to the vehicle they smelled a strong marijuana odor.
Canine units were called and deputies searched the vehicle and found 60 pounds of high-grade marijuana.
80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 83-year-old Barbara Jiron told the police the marijuana was for Christmas presents.
The marijuana has an estimated street value of more than $300,000.
The couple told police they are from Clearlake Oaks California and were headed to Vermont.