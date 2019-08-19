Elderly Jackson County man reported missing

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Police are looking for a missing elderly dementia patient north of Rogue River.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said search and rescue members are trying to find 86-year-old Billy Brand.
According to deputies, Brand lives off of Redthorne Road in the Wimer area. It’s believed he walked away from his home sometime before noon Monday.
Brand is described as a white man, 5’6” tall, 165 pounds with a bald head and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a denim shirt with an image of a Boston terrier printed on the back.
Anyone with further information about this missing person case is asked to call JCSO at 541-774-6800.