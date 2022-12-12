Elderly man dies after fight in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A fight at a Grants Pass business ended with the death of an elderly man.

On December 1, Grants Pass police responded to the Wonder Bur Lounge and Café following a fight involving multiple people.

When officers arrived, they discovered that an off-duty bartender, 40-year-old Todd A. Heckers, had a fight with two 75-year-old men and a 63-year-old man.

The Grants Pass Police Department said one of the 75-year-old men was seriously injured with broken ribs and a cut above his eye.

The other 75-year-old man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He didn’t survive.

Heckers fled the scene before officers arrived, GPPD said.

Following an investigation, Heckers was arrested on Friday, December 9. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call GPPD Detective Shaw at 541-450-6260. Refer to case number 22-52393.