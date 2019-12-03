Elderly man found dead after fire in Mt. Shasta

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – A recent death has firefighters reminding the public about fire safety during the winter.
Firefighters serving the community of Mt. Shasta said on the evening of Monday, December 2, they were called to what remained of a structure that caught fire in the 1000 block of Ream Avenue.
When rescue crews entered the structure, they found an elderly man dead.
Firefighters said they’re working with the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department to determine the cause of the fire and how the man died.
Mt. Shasta Fire didn’t offer any more information about the ongoing investigation, but they did take the opportunity to remind people about the importance of smoke alarms, especially during the winter months. They ask residents to test smoke alarms regularly.
Firefighters also said woodstoves should be inspected for safety reasons and discarded ash should be allowed to cool before being thrown away. Never dump ashes in a trash can.
Additionally, heaters should be certified and used as directed. They shouldn’t be repurposed to dry clothes or similar items.