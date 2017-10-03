Elderly woman stabbed, in critical condition

MEDFORD, Ore. — A stabbing in West Medford sent one person to the hospital around 9 pm Monday.
A perimeter was set up along Jackson and Alder streets in West Medford.
The person stabbed is a 79-year-old woman, she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Medford Police say the woman was visiting a neighbor’s house when an intruder stabbed her multiple times and then took off.
“We do have a few leads we’re following and we’re working on. We do have the assistance of a detective,” explained Sgt. Steve Furst with Medford P.D.
The woman was able to talk to police before being taken to the hospital, but didn’t see the intruder. Police do not yet have a suspect in this case and are actively investigating.
If you know anything, you’re asked to call Medford Police.