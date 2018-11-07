Election Day: a behind the scenes look at who’s counting your ballot

MEDFORD, Ore. — Election day is nothing without the dozens of people behind the scenes counting your ballot and doing so much more.
It’s, no doubt, a very stressful day for those working to get those election results out there, but, for many, it’s rewarding as well.
Ed Nicholson is working at the election’s office every election day for 6 years and there’s no sign of him stopping any time soon.
“I have a lot of faith now in the Oregon system…,” he said.
Nicholson was curious about the election process, so curious, he decided to get a job at the Jackson County Election’s Office in 2012.
“How do you do all of this by mail and make sure that it’s really valid and verified…,” said Nicholson.
The 79-year-old is a former principal at Medford’s Hoover Elementary. Now he’s one of many verifying signatures and counting ballots every election.
But the process isn’t easy.
After you turn your ballot over, it goes through a number of controlled steps from sorting ballots in a specific order, verifying signatures and, eventually, preparing the election board to start opening them up; How you vote is actually the last thing they look at.
“It feels like you’re contributing to an important process…,” said Nicholson.
For Nicholson and others, the day will be long and tiring but, in the end, he says, it’s all worth it.
“It keeps my feeling of we’re doing it right, so that keeps me going,” he said.
Don’t forget to vote.
You have until 8 pm tonight to cast your ballot at one of many local drop boxes.
