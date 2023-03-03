Eli Lilly capping out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35

MEDFORD, Ore. – Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is capping the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35.

Although insulin is relatively inexpensive to manufacture, the cost has been rising for years.

The American Diabetes Association said the average price of insulin nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013.

Local health expert Rebecca Bolling said this price cap will have a huge impact in making sure diabetes patients are able to get the care they need.

“It’s just really nice to know that most people are going to be able to afford their insulin, and they are not going to have to ration it out,” Bolling explained. “Some people will take half of their insulin, maybe we tell them to take 12 units and they only take six because they can’t afford to keep getting it.”

Bolling said this has a wider economic impact because it will keep people out of the hospital from complications with their untreated diabetes.

Bolling referenced inhalers and EpiPens as the next step in basic health care medications that should be more affordable.