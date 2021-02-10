Eli Lilly granted emergency use authorization for COVID treatment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Doctors now have an additional therapy to help treat certain COVID-19 patients.
The FDA has granted an emergency use authorization for a combination monoclonal antibody treatment from Eli Lilly.
One of the antibodies had previously been authorized for emergency use.
Under the order, the therapy can be used in patients aged 12 and older who have mild and moderate illness but they also have to be at high risk for progressing to severe disease and hospitalization.
Data from a late-stage trial showed the treatment helped reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 70%.
The treatment uses both Etesevimab and Bamlanivimab which has already been authorized for emergency use.