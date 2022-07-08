Elon Musk tries backing out of Twitter deal

(CNN) Elon Musk is trying to get out of buying Twitter.

Regulatory filings on Friday show the Tesla CEA wants to end the $44 billion deal.

Musk has claimed Twitter breached several provisions in the original agreement.

Analysts have thought for weeks he was looking for a way out.

That’s after Musk expressed concern that there were more bots and spam accounts on Twitter than the company publicly revealed, though he has not provided any evidence to back those claims.

Twitter has not commented on the news.