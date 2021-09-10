Email indicates law enforcement was aware of Capitol riot threat

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A newly-released email appears to indicate hundreds of law enforcement officials were warned about potential violence two days before the January 6th insurrection.
Watchdog group “Property of the People” has posted an email that was sent by Mike Sena on January 4.
Sena is the president of the National Fusion Center Association which helps keep various law enforcement agencies informed of threats.
The email references a conference call where hundreds of officials were briefed on the potential for violence to occur on January 6.
The threat was specific enough to note that violence would come from protesters attempting to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.
The call also set up a special hashtag that officials could use to communicate with each other on the FBI’s internal social media channel.
Capitol police and FBI officials have publicly downplayed intelligence of a possible threat in testimony following the incident.
The conference call was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and Politico first reported on Sena’s follow-up email.