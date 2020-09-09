Emergency personnel urging residents to stay out of evacuation zones

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— The Emergency Operation Center Command is urging residents to “respect the zone.”
They say residents trying to enter the closed areas in the Talent/Phoenix area are hindering emergency efforts.
Captain Tim Snaith with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says:
Crews are actively working in the Talent/Phoenix area. Attempts to enter are hindering emergency efforts and blocking roadways, including I-5. There are downed utility lines and poles and other fire debris. Please stay away until such time it’s clear.
They say to continue to shelter in place or otherwise stay away from the area.
