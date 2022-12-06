Emergency response teams feeling the strain of flu season

Posted by Ethan McReynolds December 5, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Hospitals around the country have been overrun and exhausted this flu season.

So have emergency response teams.

Mercy Flights has been getting higher call volumes than usual this time of year.

Their call volume went up 20% in November.

It’s also up 19% from the same time a year ago.

Daily call volume peaks range from 33% to 62% increases from 2021.

“There is some seasonality to call volume, but overall, this November was considerably higher than normal. The combination of flu, RSV, and covid has affected not only Oregon but its impact has been felt really across the country. I think the best way for people to be protected is to make sure to get their flu vaccine,” Mercy Flights Vice President of Operations Dick Whipple said.

Jackson County health officials have said the flu activity level in the county is high and circulating widely.

Ethan McReynolds
