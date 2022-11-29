Emergency weather shelter opens in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland has authorized the opening of an emergency inclement weather shelter.

The shelter will be open at Pioneer Hall across from Lithia Park on Winburn Way for the nights of Monday, November 28 through the morning of Thursday, December 1.

Doors will open each night at 5 p.m. The doors will close for the night at 9 p.m. Each morning, the shelter will close at 9 a.m.

“This will be a no-frills shelter,” the city said. “Individuals should plan on providing their own bedding. Well behaved pets will be welcomed.”

For questions about volunteering, contact Avram Sacks at 541-220-7307.