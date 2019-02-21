“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett accused of falsely reporting attack

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Chicago police say actor Jussie Smollett is now a suspect in a criminal investigation for filing a false police report.
You’ll recall last month the actor, who appears on the TV show “Empire,” told authorities he was attacked.
According to Smollett, two men allegedly beat him and poured bleach on him.
Smollett also reportedly told police the men put a rope around his neck.
After investigating the incident as a possible hate crime and interviewing two brothers affiliated with the show “Empire” Chicago police now say the actor, himself, is a suspect.
Detectives are currently presenting evidence to a Cook County grand jury.
Filing a false police report is a class four felony.