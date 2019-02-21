“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett arrested for false hate crime report

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ/NBC) – Chicago’s top cop blasted “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, accusing him of making up a story of being attacked to boost his career, and salary.
The 36-year-old actor surrendered to Chicago police early Thursday morning, now facing a felony charge of disorderly conduct in filing a false police report.
That charge comes after investigators say Smollett lied in reporting that two men attacked him, shouting racist and anti-gay slurs late last month, placing a noose around his neck and pouring an unknown chemical on him.
Investigators say those supposed attackers spilled all to police, including providing a paper trail.
Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson stated, “First, Smollett attempted to gain attention by sending a false letter that relied on racial, homophobic and political language. When that didn’t work, Smollett paid $3,500 to stage this attack and drag Chicago’s—our—reputation through the mud in the process. And why? This stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with his salary. So he concocted a story about being attacked.
“This announcement today recognizes that ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career. I’m left hanging my head and asking, ‘Why? Why would anyone, especially an African-American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations? How Could someone look at the hatred and suffering associated with that symbol and see an opportunity to manipulate that symbol to further his own public profile?’”
Smollett’s lawyers say they will quote “mount an aggressive defense”.
This is the full statement from Smollett’s attorneys: “Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense.”