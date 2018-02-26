Home
Employee charged with stealing from Klamath County business

Darcy Gerhart

GILCHRIST, Ore. – A Gilchrist Water Supply employee was arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said the business contacted police in January 2018 with concerns an employee stole money.

On February 23, police arrested one employee, Darcy Gerhart. She was charged with aggravated theft, 40 counts of forgery and 92 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to the sheriff’s office, the funds that were allegedly stolen over a two-year period totaled over $40,000.

