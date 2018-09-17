Employees mourn the death of KayLynn Klosterman

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — It’s been nearly four days since KayLynn Klosterman was found dead in her home on Friday. She was supposed to show up for work that day, but never came.
Klosterman worked at the Jacksonville inn in the pantry, making salads and bread.
When her coworkers and employers found out about her death, they said it was a complete shock, and now, they’re trying to cope with the loss.
“We have a very morose crew of people right now, it’s been a very difficult weekend, some employees couldn’t work at all and most of us were here but it was very very difficult,” Jerry Evans, owner of Jacksonville Inn, said.
Evans described Klosterman as a hard worker and said she was very popular among the guests and her coworkers.
They’re planning a memorial celebration in Klostermans honor sometime in October.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”