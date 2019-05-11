End scene: Two southern Oregon video stores close up shop

TALENT, Ore. – It’s the end of an era, as video stores all over the country are slowly shutting their doors, and two of southern Oregon’s last video stores are planning to close up shop later this summer.
“I can’t lie it is devastating, I mean I never planned beyond this.”
A quick google search for video stores in southern Oregon returns just one notable result, Video Quick.
“I took a lot of pride in this store, I still do”, Owner, Danielle Bell said.
She’s known as “The Video Girl”, and that was even before Danielle Bell took ownership of the Video Quick, the store was a Talent staple long before it was passed down to her.
“It was the Talent hub you’d watch families meet up neighbors, teachers would run into their students, it was a really great place to watch people mingle together to share their favorite movies together,” Bell said.
But now, times have changed. Danielle says she can’t keep up with online streaming services, and the convenience they provide.
“It’s a novel experience, you’d say we’re going to the video store that’s going to be a half an hour, go an put your shoes on,” she said. “So there’s a lot of factors but I’d have to say the shoe factor, you had to put your shoes back on.”
Video Quick isn’t the only store struggling with “The Shoe Factor”. Video Explorer in Ashland is also closing up shop, after decades in the valley.
“I think it’s happening everywhere at every video store and you can tell because a lot of places are cutting down on their selection of everything,” Video Explorer assistant, Tyler Hartz said. “But it’s super apparent to me that everything is going downhill.”
Though this adventure is fading to black for Danielle, she says she’s hopeful it won’t be the end
“I don’t think it’s going to end here, definitely not for me,” she said. “I’m like a homing pigeon I see myself opening something in movies.”
While she doesn’t know what the future holds for her, but she’s excited about her next story.
“So it’s like I’m parting with a lot of my friends, but I’m trying to find good homes for them,” Bell said. “I wish I could say its all business, but this is so deeply personal and so much a part of who I have become and my identity as the video girl for the past 13 years. It’s a very exciting blank new chapter.”
