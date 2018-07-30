Enforcement efforts for Country Crossings wrap up

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Seven people were arrested over the course of this year’s Country Crossings Music Festival in Central Point.
Concerts wrapped up Sunday night, and so did focused enforcement efforts. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said overall, it went “rather smoothly.”
Five people were arrested for incidents of disorderly conduct or fighting. One person was arrested for drunk driving at a festival camping area and one more was arrested for an outstanding warrant. All those involved had been drinking alcohol.
In addition to the arrests, five people were taken to a detox center because they were reportedly “too intoxicated to take care of themselves.” Several others were escorted off festival grounds.
Deputies said the vast majority of the thousands of attendees went out of their way to make it an enjoyable event for everyone. JCSO said, “Sheriff Sickler thanks the many agencies and community partners who worked together to make this year’s festival safe.”