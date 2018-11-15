Engagement ring survives California wildfire

PARADISE, Calif. (KCRA) – A Paradise, California man has found a glimmer of hope among the ashes of his parents’ home that was recently destroyed in the Camp Fire.
On Wednesday, Nick Maes combed through the burnt rubble searching for a safe. Inside: an engagement ring he planned to give to his girlfriend of two years.
Much to his surprise, Maes found the safe, and quickly used a crowbar to get it open.
The heat of the fire melted the ring, but left the diamonds intact. Maes says he plans to take the ring to a jeweler to see if they can be removed and reset into a new ring.
