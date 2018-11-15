Home
Engagement ring survives California wildfire

Engagement ring survives California wildfire

News Regional Top Stories

PARADISE, Calif. (KCRA) – A Paradise, California man has found a glimmer of hope among the ashes of his parents’ home that was recently destroyed in the Camp Fire.

On Wednesday, Nick Maes combed through the burnt rubble searching for a safe. Inside: an engagement ring he planned to give to his girlfriend of two years.

Much to his surprise, Maes found the safe, and quickly used a crowbar to get it open.

The heat of the fire melted the ring, but left the diamonds intact. Maes says he plans to take the ring to a jeweler to see if they can be removed and reset into a new ring.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2zbFEwd

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »